Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor to compete on Amazing Race Canada

Former Humboldt Broncos player Tyler Smith is going to be competing in season nine of The Amazing Race Canada.

Smith is one of the 13 survivors of the Broncos bus crash in 2018, he suffered a broken collarbone and shoulder blade and sustained nerve damage as a result of the crash.

Now Smith and his girlfriend will be one of 10 teams competing in the reality show.

The two are also mental health advocates.

The show’s host and former Olympian Jon Montgomery said it’s inspiring to see Smith competing.

“Talk about being inspired,” Montgomery said. “I know a lot of the people whom are inspirations to us almost abjectly pushback on that word because they’re just being themselves, but it does get thrown around a lot for good reason.”

Montgomery added that when people see folks competing that have overcome adversity they embody that.

“They then themselves can see the pathology to being able to do that themselves and if that’s not inspiring I don’t know what is,” Montgomery said.

Smith was one of three Broncos players involved in the crash that returned to play the following season.

The Leduc, Alta. product played in 10 games the following season after the crash before deciding to move back home to continue focusing on his recovery.

The season nine premiere of the Amazing Race Canada can be seen Tuesday night on CTV.

The winners of season nine will receive two 2023 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2s, an around the world trip for two, a $250,000 cash prize and the title of Amazing Race Canada champions.