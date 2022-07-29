Humid and cloudy in Ottawa ahead of sunny long weekend

Expect a somewhat cloudy day on Friday in Ottawa ahead of a sunnier long weekend.

Friday will see a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with increasing cloudiness. The high will be 28 C with a humidex of 30.

Saturday will be mainly cloudy with a high of 27 C and the humidity making it feel more like 30.

But then the sun comes out. Sunday and Monday will each be sunny with highs of 30 C.

There's a chance of showers on Tuesday, with a high of 29 C.