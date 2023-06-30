Humid Canada Day long weekend for the Maritimes

All week long, the region has been in a southerly flow that has brought humid air up from the subtropical Atlantic.

The remnants of what once was Tropical Storm Cindy have also been feeding into our near-tropical levels of moisture as well.

The higher level of humidity is producing a muggy feel to the air, lots of cloud, showers, drizzle, and fog. Occasional downpours and thunderstorms have accompanied the showers.

There is little change expected for the general weather pattern for the Canada Day long weekend.

The nights and morning of the weekend will have the most widespread cloud, drizzle, and fog. During the days some sunny breaking through is possible.

The highest chance of sunny breaks for New Brunswick (except the Bay of Fundy coastline), Prince Edward Island, interior and eastern areas of Nova Scotia including Cape Breton.

Areas that have the sun break through will still have a chance of a passing shower during the day though.

Cloudier conditions and more, persistent showers, drizzle, and fog are expected on Monday and Tuesday of next week.

There is the potential for a more significant break from the pattern Wednesday into Thursday of next week.

Long-range guidance for those days show a weather front coming through with showers on Wednesday but would also shift the flow of air into the Maritimes to become more off the continent.

That should reduce the overall level of moisture coming in and give the region a better shot at more widespread sunshine with less coastal cloud, drizzle, and fog.