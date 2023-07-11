Humid, chance of showers in Ottawa on Tuesday

It will be another hot and humid day in the capital on Tuesday with a risk of thunderstorms.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud. The temperature hit 31 C at 3 p.m. with a humidex of 37.

There will be a 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon and this evening, and a risk of a thunderstorm.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the capital just after 6 p.m.

"At 6:07 p.m. EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain," the warning said.

It ended at around 6:20 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch that came into effect earlier in the afternoon remains in place.

"Scattered thunderstorms are expected to move through the region this afternoon ahead of a cold front. The main hazards with any storms will be wind gusts to 90 km/h and up to ping pong ball-sized hail," the weather alert says.

Skies will clear before tomorrow morning and the overnight low will be 15 C.

On Wednesday – sunny skies and a high of 27 C.

Expect cloudy periods Wednesday evening and a chance of showers. The overnight low will be 17 C.

Things will cool down later this week with temperatures well below the seasonal average on Thursday. The forecast calls for cloudy skies with a chance of showers and a high of 21 C.

The average high for July 13 in Ottawa is 26.6 C, according to Environment Canada.