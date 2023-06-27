Humid, risk of thunderstorms in Ottawa on Tuesday

It will be a rainy, muggy day in the capital on Tuesday.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for showers beginning around noon. The high will be 24 C, but the humidex will make it feel more like 31.

There will be a risk of thunderstorms this afternoon and throughout the evening.

The showers will continue into Tuesday night. The forecast calls for a total rainfall amount between 10 and 20 centimetres.

Things will cool down overnight with a low of 16 C.

It will be a rainy start to the day on Wednesday, but showers will end around noon. It will then be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. The high will be 19 C.

Wildfire smoke could return to the capital tomorrow. Environment Canada’s forecast calls for widespread smoke near noon.

It will be cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers Wednesday evening. The overnight low will be 13 C.

On Thursday – cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers and a high of 23 C.