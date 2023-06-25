Special weather statement in effect for parts of the region
A special weather statement is in effect for Grey-Bruce and Huron-Perth counties, with Environment Canada warning of localized heavy rainfall.
Environment Canada is warning of upwards of 50 mm of rain possible from slow-moving showers and thunderstorms that have developed.
Localized flooding in low-lying areas is also possible with the remidner that heavy rainfall in combination with other weather factors, such as hail, wind and lightning will make outdoor activities unsafe.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Monday night: Showers ending this evening then cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Local amount of 10 to 20 mm. Low 17.
Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Local smoke late in the afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 24. Humidex 30.
Wednesday: Sunny. High 24.
Thursday: Sunny. High 29.
Friday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 24.
Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 26.
-
Fireworks mishap in Callander, Ont., causes minor injuriesThe Municipality of Callander says there were a few minor injuries caused by sparks from fireworks set off during Saturday’s FunFest celebrations.
-
Elks release QB Kai Locksley after fumble against ArgonautsThe Edmonton Elks released quarterback Kai Locksley on Monday, the team announced via a news release.
-
'Challenges in policing are significant': Change of command ceremony swears in new London police chiefWith pomp and circumstance, London Police Service (LPS) members and community leaders gathered to witness the LPS change of command on Monday. 'It is my honour and privilege to be your chief of police,' said Thai Truong, the new chief of the LPS.
-
Watch: Moose spotted in downtown EdmontonA moose was seen 'running wildly' near Ice District early Monday morning.
-
Impaired driver charged with endangering children in InnisfilPolice in Innisfil say a driver found with over three times the legal alcohol limit is charged with failing to provide the necessities of life after finding two children in the vehicle.
-
Mistrial declared in Manitoba murder case after defence lawyer falls illA Winnipeg judge has declared a mistrial in the case of a Manitoba man on trial for first-degree murder in the death of his neighbour.
-
Mounties seek witness to Colwood assaultMounties are looking to identify a witness who reported an assault to a security guard in Colwood on Sunday.
-
Calgary police investigate shooting in WhitehornCalgary police are investigating a shooting in the community of Whitehorn.
-
British Columbia is Canada's least affordable province, study findsBritish Columbia is the least affordable province in Canada, and Vancouver is the least affordable city, according to a new analysis.