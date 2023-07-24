Humid week on the way for Windsor-Essex
It could be a rainy start to the week in Windsor-Essex with the chance for showers.
Sunshine will dominate mid week Wednesday and Thursday before the slight chance of showers again on Friday.
The humidity will be very high on Monday, the high expected to be about 29 C but feeling like 35 C.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning and this afternoon. Risk of thunderstorms. High 29. Humidex 35. UV index 8 or very high.
Monday Night: Mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening and risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing this evening. Wind west 30 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 16.
Tuesday: Sunny in the morning and early in the afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. High 31. Humidex 38. UV index 8 or very high.
Wednesday: Sunny. High 32.
Thursday: Sunny. High 32.
Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 29.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.
-
Feds don't have 'infinite' money to spend on Toronto, Freeland tells ChowFederal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the Government of Canada is already spending plenty of money on the City of Toronto and won’t be coming to the table with additional funds to address the city’s fiscal crisis.
-
Province's federal electoral map redrawing finishedThe Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Ontario has concluded its work of redrawing the province's federal electoral map, which means there are some changes expected for Waterloo region voters.
-
Fisher finds human foot in lake in Quebec's Outaouais regionQuebec provincial police say a fisher received a shock when they discovered human remains while fishing in the Outaouais region.
-
Tornado reported in Chatham-KentTwo tornadoes touched down in southern Ontario last Thursday, according to the northern tornadoes project.
-
'You're fired!': Are companies letting AI lay off employees in Canada?A new survey of Canadian workers shows how human resource departments are using artificial intelligence when making layoff decisions.
-
Body recovered of one of four people missing following N.S. flood: RCMPRCMP in Nova Scotia say they have found the body of one of the people who went missing over the weekend during massive weekend flooding across the province.
-
Extreme rain in Nova Scotia exceeds once-in-a-century eventOne of more assured outcomes of a warmer climate is more extreme rainfall events and a higher frequency of occurrence, says meteorologist Bob Robichaud.
-
Nanaimo pair arrested after fleeing Walmart with stolen TV on car roofMounties have arrested a 48-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman from Nanaimo after the pair drove off with a 75-inch television that was allegedly stolen from Walmart.
-
$20,000 reward sought by Hamilton police to recover remains of missing mother of 2Police in Hamilton are looking to put up a $20,000 reward to locate the remains of a missing mother of two who disappeared without a trace last year under suspicious circumstances.