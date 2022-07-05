Humidex values in low 40s for Windsor-Essex
Hot and humid conditions continue Tuesday in Windsor-Essex, Sarnia-Lambton, Elgin and parts of London Middlesex as a heat warning remains in effect.
According to Environment Canada, we will see daytime highs near 32 C with humidex values near 40.
The weather authority says the passage of a cold front will bring relief from the hot and humid conditions tonight.
Tuesday: A few showers ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 perc ent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm. Local amount 15 to 25 mm High 32. Humidex 40. UV index 10 or very high
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 19.
Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. High 26. Humidex 33. UV index 8 or very high.
Thursday: Increasing cloudiness. High 28.
Friday: Clearing. High 28.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 31.
-
Calgary warms up, still a risk of stormsAfternoon storm risk in Calgary Tuesday and Wednesday.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Morning rain, afternoon hit-and-miss showersPeriods of steadier, light rain are making their way across the Edmonton region and much of central and north-central Alberta this morning.
-
Four-year-old boy in hospital after being hit by pickup truck in Hamilton: policeA four-year-old boy is in hospital after police say he was hit by a pickup truck in Hamilton.
-
Vancouver Island company retrofits Boeing 737 into firefighting planeA well-known aviation company in Port Alberni, B.C., has reached a new height and hosted a celebration on Monday to mark the event.
-
Independence Day parade shooting leaves 6 dead, 30 hurt; man detainedA shooter fired on an Independence Day parade from a rooftop in suburban Chicago, spraying the crowd with gunshots initially mistaken for fireworks before hundreds of panicked revellers of all ages fled in terror. At least six people were killed and at least 30 wounded.
-
Casino Regina and Moose Jaw post $19.1M profit with lifting of pandemic restrictionsCasino Regina and Moose Jaw had a winning year. On Monday they reported a $19.1 million profit as the lifting of pandemic related restrictions allowed people to return.
-
-
Pat King involved in early Freedom Convoy protest planning, court documents showConvoy participant Pat King was involved in the planning and logistics of the Freedom Convoy protest, despite denials of his participation by organizers, according to court documents obtained by CTV News.
-
230 displaced Ukrainians arrive in Regina on charter flight from PolandA plane carrying 230 Ukrainians fleeing the war in their home country, including 100 children, has landed in Regina.