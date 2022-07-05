Humidex values in low 40s for Windsor-Essex

Hot and humid conditions continue Tuesday in Windsor-Essex, Sarnia-Lambton, Elgin and parts of London Middlesex as a heat warning remains in effect.

According to Environment Canada, we will see daytime highs near 32 C with humidex values near 40.

The weather authority says the passage of a cold front will bring relief from the hot and humid conditions tonight.

Tuesday: A few showers ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 perc ent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm. Local amount 15 to 25 mm High 32. Humidex 40. UV index 10 or very high

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 19.

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. High 26. Humidex 33. UV index 8 or very high.

Thursday: Increasing cloudiness. High 28.

Friday: Clearing. High 28.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 31.