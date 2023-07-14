Humidity and showers dominate the forecast
The humidity continues in Windsor-Essex with a forecast high of 27 C but feeling like 34 C.
There is a chance of showers across the region with more continuing into the overnight period and into Saturday.
The normal high for this time of year is 28 C and the low is around 17 C.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 27. Humidex 34. UV index 9 or very high.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 overnight. Low 20.
Saturday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 24. Humidex 30. UV index 6 or high.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 28.
Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 26.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.
