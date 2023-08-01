Humidity continues through Windsor-Essex

There's a chance of showers across Windsor-Essex on Tuesday.

Temperatures will be staying in the high 20s but the humidity making it feel like the low 30s.

Sunshine sticks through the rest of the week with showers moving back through over the weekend.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 26. Humidex 31. UV index 9 or very high.

Tuesday Night: Mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening and risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing this evening. Low 17.

Wednesday: Sunny. Increasing cloudiness late in the morning. High 28. Humidex 33. UV index 9 or very high.

Thursday: Clearing. High 29.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30.

Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 27.

Sunday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 28.