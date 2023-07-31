Humidity on hold in Simcoe County

A break in the humidity is a break for humanity.

With upwards of 40 degree Celsius temperatures – with the Humidex ratings – last week, this week’s temperatures of 22 C to 25 C are offering people the time to recoup before the mercury starts rising again.

With a forecast of 22 C Monday with a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon, our day will cool down in the evening to a low of only 11 overnight.

Tuesday, we’ll see a mix of sun and cloud and a high near 23 C, and the same goes for Wednesday with a high of about 24 C.

The long-range forecast for Thursday and Friday shows a chance of showers both days, but only highs of 27 C on Friday.

In Barrie, this might be the year we have temperate climes for Kempenfest.