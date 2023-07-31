Humidity on hold in Simcoe County
CTVNews.ca Barrie Producer
Cheryl Browne
A break in the humidity is a break for humanity.
With upwards of 40 degree Celsius temperatures – with the Humidex ratings – last week, this week’s temperatures of 22 C to 25 C are offering people the time to recoup before the mercury starts rising again.
With a forecast of 22 C Monday with a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon, our day will cool down in the evening to a low of only 11 overnight.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Tuesday, we’ll see a mix of sun and cloud and a high near 23 C, and the same goes for Wednesday with a high of about 24 C.
The long-range forecast for Thursday and Friday shows a chance of showers both days, but only highs of 27 C on Friday.
In Barrie, this might be the year we have temperate climes for Kempenfest.
-
Parole denied for Sask. man who killed couple and injured his own daughter in impaired driving crashA man convicted in the impaired driving death of a Saskatchewan couple has had his request for parole denied.
-
Police release video of Kitchener sexual assault suspectWaterloo regional police have released a video of a person they’re trying to identify in connection to an alleged sexual assault in Kitchener’s Forest Hill neighbourhood last month.
-
Toronto implements first phase of its High Park car-free planThe way people access and get around Toronto’s largest public park is changing.
-
B.C. lawyer faces 6th suspension of his 36-year career for working while under a banA B.C. lawyer is facing a three-month suspension and a hefty fine over his failure to comply with a previous ban on his practice.
-
Cyclist in hospital after collision with pickup truck in northeastern P.E.I.A cyclist is recovering in hospital after a collision with a pick up truck in northeastern Prince Edward Island.
-
'We still don't know where to go': Regina tent encampment residents searching for shelter following evictionOne day after tensions flared at Regina City Hall, those evicted from the tent encampment are now searching for a place to live.
-
Man injured by machinery at Barrhaven workplaceOttawa paramedics say a man has suffered serious injuries after a workplace incident in Barrhaven.
-
Huron OPP request public’s help in identifying robbery suspectPolice in Huron County are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a store at gunpoint over the weekend in Exeter, Ont.
-
Health unit lifts swimming advisory at Orillia beachA swimming advisory at an Orillia beach has been lifted.