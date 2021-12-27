Hummingbird feeders could freeze during B.C. cold snap, causing birds to starve

A sudden blast of abnormally cold weather isn't just impacting the people who live in Metro Vancouver.

Due to an Arctic outflow, temperatures have plummeted in the area where the average temperature for this time of year is around the freezing mark.

Unlike much of the rest of the country, Vancouver doesn't typically see wind chill values in the range of -10 to -20 C even in the winter months, and the sudden cold snap has been a surprise to many.

It's likely also been startling to the local wildlife, something that has been top of mind to some who live in the area.

Over the weekend as temperatures started to dip, a common topic popping up in the Vancouver subsection of social news aggregation website Reddit was how to help. Specifically, people were talking about hummingbirds, some of which are able to stay in the area year-round thanks to typically mild temperatures.

Generally, wild animals are able to adapt to changing conditions, but some species have become dependant on humans for survival.

On Boxing Day, the local subreddit featured friendly reminders from B.C. birdwatchers that hummingbirds that have gotten used to using feeders will still expect to have access to them even when the mercury drops.

It's a message echoed by the B.C. SPCA.

In a post about feeding wildlife, the society wrote, "If maintaining a hummingbird feeder in winter, ensure that it does not freeze, as it is likely the only food source for the birds who are using it."

Another post from the group reads, "If you commit to winter feeding, you must commit fully."

The B.C. SPCA said birds who rely on these feeders will suffer and even starve if their food source is suddenly interrupted, so those unprepared to do the work should be bringing nectar feeders indoors in September, before the birds' fall migration.

"Hummingbirds are smart and adaptable, and this will give them time to find another food source before winter hits."

The birds are not only tiny but have a high metabolism, meaning they need to eat frequently.

There are heated hummingbird feeders available for sale online, or those with feeders can maintain a few, rotating them indoors and outdoors to allow for defrosting.

Other recommendations include attaching a clip-on shop or work light near the feeder, such as the ones plumbers use on frozen pipes, or insulating the feeders with fabric.

Some more creative owners of feeders have used things like hand warmers and Christmas lights wrapped around the glass.

A thought some people have is to change the ratio of sugar to water used in their feeders, as adding more sugar may help prevent freezing. The B.C. SPCA says to ignore that urge.

"It's not healthy for these sensitive little birds," the society said.

It's not the first time social media users have expressed concerns over hummingbirds. During a particularly chilly January 2020, the Wildlife Rescue Association of B.C. responded to 75 calls in just two days over distressed and starving hummingbirds.

Signs that a hummingbird may be in trouble include it being on the ground and unable to fly, appearing weak and confused, being soiled or having its tongue sticking out.

The SPCA prefers people do not install feeders, and instead opt for native plants that may attract birds.

Backyard feeders come with risks, including the spread of disease.

Earlier this year, for example, the Wildlife Rescue Association asked residents to take down their backyard feeders temporarily. A deadly salmonella outbreak was being spread through the use of these feeders, and especially impacted pine siskins.

The SPCA reminds anyone with a hummingbird feeder that it will still require regular cleaning even in winter, as they can cause deadly fungal or bacterial infections in hummingbirds.