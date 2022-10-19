Humpback whale freed from ropes in remarkable B.C. video
A humpback whale that was entangled in ropes and buoys has been rescued by members of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans marine mammal response team.
The rescue occurred on Friday in the northern section of the Strait of Georgia, between Vancouver Island and the B.C. mainland.
A video of the rescue shows several other humpback whales accompanying the entangled whale when DFO staff arrived.
The humpback can be seen with a long fishing line its mouth that's attached to yellow and white buoys that are being dragged behind it.
Videos and drone footage of the rescue show DFO staff hooking the line out of the water, causing the whale to rear up, which allows the rope to be pulled free.
The rope measured about 91 metres long and was used for recreational prawn fishing, according to the video.
Fisheries and Oceans Canada is expected to provide more details on the rescue later Wednesday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
