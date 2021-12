Humphries wins another World Cup women's bobsled race

Kaillie Humphries is 2 for 2 as an American.

Humphries completed a perfect weekend Sunday, teaming with Kaysha Love to win a World Cup women's bobsled race. Canada's Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski took the bronze.

“It's always great to podium on a German track so we are happy, but also very hungry to climb even higher on the podium,” said de Bruin.

It was the 28th World Cup win of Humphries' career, coming three days after the Calgary native was sworn in as a U.S. citizen and one day after she won a monobob race on the same Altenberg track.

Humphries and Love finished two runs in 1 minute, 54.10 seconds. Laura Nolte and Deborah Levi of Germany were second in 1:54.14, and de Bruin, from Stony Plain, Alta., and Bujnowski, from Mount Brydges, Ont., were third in 1:54.45.

“It's so exciting,” Love said. “I was very excited to push for Kaillie, and I was hopeful that I could give her a chance for another podium finish. As always, you never know what's going to happen, but I wanted to go out there and do my best.”

It was Love's first medal and only her second World Cup start.

“I'm really excited for our program that we have a young, fantastic brakeman,” Humphries said. “She is super coachable and eager to learn, and I'm looking forward to seeing her continue to grow in this sport. She stepped up in this race, knowing I wouldn't be at my best and I applaud her.”

Elana Meyers Taylor and Sylvia Hoffman were fifth for the U.S.

Melissa Lotholz of Barrhead, Alta., and Sara Villani of Norval, Ont., were 11th and Toronto's Cynthia Appiah and Edmonton's Dawn Richardson Wilson were 14th.

Germany won gold in the four-man competition, followed by Austria and Russia.

The top Canadian sled was piloted by Justin Kripps of Summerland, B.C. His crew of Ryan Sommer of White Rock, B.C., Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont., and Saskatoon's Ben Coakwell finished fifth.

With files from The Canadian Press