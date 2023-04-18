Hundreds attend Bracebridge truck rally, multiple charges laid
Several motorists face charges following a truck rally in Bracebridge over the weekend.
Provincial police say hundreds of vehicles, mainly pickup trucks, were at the rally held in a commercial parking lot on Muskoka Road 118 Saturday evening.
Officers say they attended the event to ensure it remained peaceful and to conduct enforcement after receiving several complaints about aggressive driving, including tailgating, cutting other drivers off, and racing by those heading to the rally.
Police charged one motorist with dangerous operation, 13 with driving illegally modified vehicles, and three with stunt driving.
Officers also issued several warnings.
The motorists charged with stunt driving were issued an immediate 30-day licence suspension and 14-day vehicle impoundment.
