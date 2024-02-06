Hundreds attend career fair at Cambrian College

Cambrian College was a busy place Tuesday as it hosted a career fair that officials said featured more employers on campus than ever before.

Hundreds of people looking for jobs and soon-to-be graduates had the opportunity to connect with more than 120 companies and 250 employment representatives.

Officials with Cambrian said there were employers on hand from across Canada in a wide variety of sectors.

“Our students have been working right from Day 1,” said Renee Scott, director of marketing, recruitment and student success at Cambrian College.

“Obviously college prepares students with academics, the analytics, the skill sets that they need to perform a role but it’s so much more meeting the employer’s needs and that is around your personal marketing materials your soft skills how you show up with that partner.”

Officials at Cambrian said the career fair has been running for 18 years and grows bigger every year.

