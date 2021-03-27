Hundreds attend rally to stand up against Asian racism

Members of Winnipeg's Chinese community held honk-a-thon car rally Saturday at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights.

The rally was in response to a recent shooting in Atlanta that targeted Asian women. Three massage parlours were targeted in the city and eight women died, including six Asian women.

Source: Daniel Timmerman/CTV News

Jennifer Chen, who is the president of Women of Colour Community Leadership Initiative, said it is important for the Asian community to stand up to racism.

"In Canada we've seen increasing numbers of violence and racism targeting the Asian community and Asian women," said Chen.

"Asian women face different forms of racism on top of misogyny and gender discrimination."

She said the rally was to mourn those who have lost their lives but also to oppose discrimination against the Asian community.

Chen hopes the community will come together to stand up against racism.

Source: Daniel Timmerman/CTV News

"We also want to see our leaders reject any forms of racism and gender discrimination. And we are seeing people are coming together, we're seeing the community coming together to support us."

Over 100 vehicles showed up in support of the rally and even people who didn't know this was happening, showed their support.

"I'm completely surprised I didn't know it was going on. It's great," said Matt Davidson who was passing by the rally. "Sometimes you have to be a disruptor."

A lot of the people who attended the rally could be seen wearing white flowers and yellow ribbons.

Chen said the white flowers represent grief in Chinese and East Asian tradition, while the yellow ribbons represent sympathy.