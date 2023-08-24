Hundreds attend vigil for Owen Sound man violently attacked outside his restaurant

Hundreds of people attended a vigil in Owen Sound Wednesday night to support a beloved restaurant owner who was left clinging to life after a brutal assault last week.

Roughly 800 people gathered through the downtown area for the walking vigil for 44-year-old Sharif Rahman, who remains in critical condition in a London, Ont. hospital.

Police say Rahman, who moved to Owen Sound from Bangladesh in 2015, was trying to close his restaurant on the night of Aug. 17 and asked three patrons to settle their bill.

Police say Rahman and his nephew were attacked outside the establishment on 900 block of 2nd Avenue East by the three men, who then fled the scene.

The hunt for the suspects is ongoing.

Meanwhile, the makeshift memorial filled with flowers in front of The Curry House restaurant continues to grow, along with financial donations to the GoFundMe campaign, which had raised more than $117,000 at the time of this article, to cover medical bills, support the restaurant in Sharif's absence, and assist the family.

Another community event, 'Drumming for Sharif,' is scheduled for Friday from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Owen Sound Farmers' Market.

SUSPECT DESCRIPTIONS

Police are looking to identify the suspects, described as three Caucasian men.

The first man is five feet 10 inches to six feet two inches tall with a medium build and short dark hair. He wore a light blue T-shirt, black shorts and black running shoes.

The second is five feet 10 inches to six feet two inches tall with a medium build and short dark hair, which is longer on top. He wore an orange T-shirt, black shorts and black running shoes.

Both are believed to be in their mid-20s to mid-30s.

Police say the third suspect has curly hair and wore shorts and a T-shirt. He is believed to be in his late 40s to mid-50s.

Detectives say video from the evening shows citizens and vehicles in the area of 2nd Avenue East at 10th Street East and 2nd Avenue East at 9th Street East when the incident occurred and when the suspects were fleeing.

They encourage witnesses or anyone with video or dash cam footage of the area from 8 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. to contact police at 519-376-1234 or via email.

Alternatively, tips can be provided anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from CTV's Scott Miller