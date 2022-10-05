Hundreds attend vigil in Lethbridge for missing Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people

Hundreds of people made their way from city hall to Galt Gardens for the Sisters in Spirit Vigil in Lethbridge on Tuesday evening.

The annual walk in honour of missing Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people across Canada is now in its 13th year in the southern Alberta city.

“Not only do I have a lot of relationships with people who I know are directly impacted by missing and murdered Indigenous women and children all over Canada, but in particular, our own community,” said Melanie Morrow, who attended Tuesday's event.

“I think being here to show your support and advocacy is really important.”

Morrow says coming together at these types of events helps grow awareness.

Organizers say homicide rates are five times higher for Indigenous women compared to non-Indigenous women.

The Native Women's Association of Canada says more than 4,000 Indigenous woman were murdered or went missing between 1980 and 2012.

Nidel Little Mustache says the day hits close to home for her.

"I have a lot of friends and family, especially family, who have had children go missing and not being found, so I just came out to support - support my peoples,” Little Mustache said.

Throughout the evening, Little Mustache painted a canvas to show that support.

“For me, it's just bringing awareness to the community and everyone out there that there is still hope and there still is justice,” Little Mustache said.

Prayer, song and storytelling took place throughout the evening, with a clear message being shared by all.

“It’s not just over today, it's not just over on Sept. 30 - reconciliation is all year long,” Morrow said.

Lethbridge city council proclaimed Oct. 4 as Sisters in Spirit Day in August 2021.