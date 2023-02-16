Hundreds attend Windsor Express-hosted trades expo

For the second year in a row, the Windsor Express basketball team co-hosted a skilled trades expo in the WFCU Centre on Wednesday.

Dozens of stakeholders in the trades set up booths throughout the lobby of the arena to show their stuff to young people who were invited to pre-register for the event and get a free ticket to the basketball game.

Dan Fister, vice president of community partnerships for the Windsor Express, said 1,300 young people signed up ahead of time — most bringing their parents.

“We’re looking for a sellout crowd,” he said.

He explained that strong community connections have always been something the team looks to foster, and added that is exactly what the expo is all about.

“This is an event that brings people together and that’s where the Express comes in,” said Fister.

The expo saw students given the opportunity to chat with professionals from several trades and even get some hands on experience trying things like bricklaying or carpentry.

Eighth grader Khalel Al Salamaa said getting to go to the basketball game was just a bonus.

“Now I know what to do in the future and I know what my future’s [going to] be,” he said.