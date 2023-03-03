Hundreds brave storm to catch Poilievre in London, Ont

Conservative party faithful from across the region braved a winter storm Friday night for their chance to catch Canada’s opposition leader in an up-close and personal setting.

Pierre Poilievre held a meet and greet at the Hellenic Community Centre on Southdale Road West in London, Ont.

With handshakes, smiles, and cheers, he made his way to a clearing that awaited him in the middle of the room- the man they hope will be the one to unseat Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“After eight years of Justin Trudeau inflation has hit a 40 year high,” said Poilievre to the crowd. “One in five Canadians is skipping meals because they can’t afford the 12 per cent year over year price increase in groceries.”

Hundreds turned out for the event, as the Conservative leader hit all the right notes with party faithful, from gun ownership, to cutting taxes, to support for the trades.

“It’s wonderful to have a university education, I was blessed with one. But you know what’s just as good? You know what deserves just as much respect? Our trades people, the folks who build stuff in this country,” he said.

Poilievre was flanked by area Conservative MPs, including Karen Vecchio from Elgin Middlesex London, Marilyn Gladu from Sarnia Lambton, and Lianne Rood from Lambton Kent Middlesex.

The event is an opportunity for the Tory leader to make inroads in London advance of the next election, whenever it may be called. The last time Conservatives broke through in London city proper was in 2011 under Stephen Harper.

On hand for the event, Ingersoll resident Alynn Bowman, who said he believes it’s Poilievre’s time. “He spoke the truth,” said Bowman. “It’s just common sense, right? We need to get back to that.”

London resident Adam Cull also liked what he heard.

“I like that he addressed the issue with trades, and getting immigrants to help with the labour force ‘cause we’re really short,” said Cull.

At times, Poilievre sounded more like a stand-up comedian than a politician, cracking jokes throughout the night at the expense of Trudeau, the crowd eating it up.

“It was so cold in Ottawa last week Justin Trudeau was seen with his hands in his own pockets,” he quipped.

But not everyone appreciated the humour, or Poilievre’s messaging.

Card carrying Conservatives David Zalewski and Emily Mainprize left disappointed.

“I don’t want to see him bashing Trudeau, because it’s such an easy thing to do,” said Mainprize. “I want to see him answering the tragedies that are going on in this country.”

Holding up his Conservative membership card, Zalewski couldn’t hold back his frustration- and his anger at Poilievre’s performance.

“I got this, and you know what, this doesn’t mean *** to me if this guy can’t answer simple questions.”