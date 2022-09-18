Hundreds brave the rain for Barrie's Terry Fox Run

Despite the rain, hundreds of people came out to Centennial Park in Barrie on Sunday for the annual Terry Fox Run, embodying the strength and determination of a man who gave so much.

"Terry ran through snow, rain, sleet and hail, and I think people admire that. They appreciate what he did," said Marilyn Nigro, chairperson for the Barrie Terry Fox committee.

It's the first time in two years runners have hit the pavement in person since the start of the pandemic.

Joining millions of Canadians across the country, inspired by the legacy of Terry Fox more than four decades later.

"His dream was to raise one dollar for every Canadian in Canada," said six-year-old Baron Dancey-Schroder.

The six-year-old could hardly contain his excitement as his fundraising efforts helped raise more than $100,000 for cancer research.

"It feels like an explosion in my mind and happiness in my heart," said Baron. "It's unbelievable."

On April 12, 1980, Fox began his Marathon of Hope as he ran across Canada.

Starting in St. John's, N.L., he made it 5,373 kilometres before he was forced to stop outside of Thunder Bay, Ont., after cancer appeared in his lungs.

He died on June 28, 1981, at the age of 22.

His enduring spirit continues to influence the next generation to carry on his dream of a world without the disease.

"I'm here for someone who passed away last year. His name was Carlo, and I think it's a great cause," said Luke Pomeroy.

It's a cause near and dear to the heart of Will Dwyer, who raised more than $1.2 million over 41 years for the Terry Fox Foundation.

This year's run was dedicated in his memory after he died in May at 96.

"It's a true honour absolutely, and they'll be walking through the Will Dwyer park as well," said his son, Robert Dwyer.

His son Robert raised more than $40,000 towards the now $2 million goal set previously by his dad, whose grandchildren made the trip from Victoria, B.C., to pay tribute to two men who touched the lives of so many.

"It's important to keep Terry Fox's legacy alive, and William Dwyer helped do that, and we are just here to support that," said Byron Dwyer.

Robert says Sunday's run is just the beginning of carrying on his dad's legacy, embracing the spirit of Fox to never give up.