Hundreds come out and run for a cure

A few hundred people gathered at North Bay's waterfront Sunday morning to participate in the city’s 17th annual CIBC's Run for the Cure.

The run is the largest nationwide volunteer-led initiative in support of breast cancer. It is the 31st annual event across Canada and this year more than 50 communities are participating. These events raise funds for groundbreaking research, support programs and advocacy efforts to ensure people affected by breast cancer live longer, healthier lives.

In North Bay, the morning offered a one kilometre or a five kilometre run or walk to participants in the event."It's so great to be together again and to celebrate and to honour the ones we've lost. We are raising much needed funds for the Canadian Cancer Society," Melanie Gainforth, a local volunteer for the event, said.

"It's been a long go over covid, government funds have been rerouted for good reason, but it's time to get back to funding projects that support breast cancer."

This was the first national in-person run held since the pandemic began. In 2021, $11 million was raised by the 20,000 Canadians who came together virtually to participate in the CIBC Run for the Cure.

“We look forward to welcoming participants back to an in-person Run after two years of virtual events. It’s because of funds raised through the CIBC Run for the Cure that we know more than ever before how to prevent, diagnose, and treat breast cancer,” Andrea Seale, CEO of the Canadian Cancer Society said in a news release last month.

“Over the years, we have mobilized communities to support the breast cancer cause, worked with governments to reduce breast cancer risk and invested in life-changing and life-saving research. And we’re not done yet.”

North Bay’s campaign has raised $1.3 million locally through Run for the Cure and Gainforth told CTV News it has a huge impact.

"The women in North Bay are supported both in treatment and in those education pieces," she added.

"There aren't research scientists in North Bay, but the women in North Bay are receiving better treatment because of the research that's being done."

The annual event will be held on Oct. 1 in 2023 and in North Bay you can follow their Facebook page to for reminders to sign up or donate locally.

More information can on the national event can be found on its website.

Report updated by Daniel Bertrand with details provided by the Canadian Cancer Society.