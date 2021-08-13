Hundreds come to Port Dover for Friday the 13th motorcycle event

Hundreds of motorcyclists made their way to Port Dover for Friday the 13th.

Norfolk County declared the gathering a non-event earlier this summer due to the pandemic.

The unsanctioned event usually draws thousands of people to the area. The 2021 event isn't as busy as previous years.

There are no beer tents this year, but many local businesses are open. Some are selling items outside of their shops.

Roads in the area are closed and part of Main Street is only open to motorcycles.

Provincial police are encouraging people to drive safely and follow public health guidance for this year's Friday the 13th.

"I can assure everyone that we do have an increased police presence to answer any calls for service that may arise and any traffic-related incidents that may come our way," said Const. Ed Sanchuk with the Norfolk County OPP. "But, the main interjection here is to make sure that people act in a safe and mature and responsible manner, make some great memories, nothing that's going to be marred by a tragedy and get home safe to their families."

With files from CTV London