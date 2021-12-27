Hundreds displaced after multiple burst pipes, flooding in downtown Calgary apartment building

It's been a nightmarish holiday season for residents living in the Westview Heights apartment building.

Since last week, there have been multiple pipe bursts, which left 297 units without electricity, water, or heat from Wednesday night to late Friday afternoon.

Water flooded the stairs and multiple floors, and with the heat not working correctly, it didn't take long for ice to form, coating parts of the building's interior.

It's been more than five days since the first burst pipe in the 41-floor building, and the latest issue came on Boxing Day when the pool overflowed, flooding multiple units and forcing crews to evacuate tenants.

"We are working diligently around the clock to get this happening. Over the holidays, the hardest part was trying to get some parts to finalize everything," said Don Habib, leasing manager for Mayflower Ventures.

"We should start getting parts today and get this building up and operational."

There is still no clear timeline for when residents will be able to return home.

All three service elevators in the building are down, and a thick layer of ice blankets the stairs.

Still, tenants were climbing the dozens of flights of stairs to retrieve their pets and valuable items before being told no one was allowed to access the stairs because of how slippery they had become.

"I'm not going to live here any longer. Not for a moment longer. As soon as the elevators are up and running, I'm taking my family, and we're leaving," said Ayesha Ali, who lives in the building with her husband and one-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

Other tenants like Crystal Keyowski, who had only lived in the building for about three weeks, said the situation was overwhelming.

"Every day, we come back and hoping to get help, and something else has happened. This is just beyond building management's control," she said.

Mayflower Ventures, the company that manages the building, is paying for tenants to stay in nearby hotels, where many residents spent Christmas day.

One common complaint from residents who call Westview Heights home is a lack of clear communication from management.

"It's just been word of mouth, sadly. Updates from the company have been late and sometimes misleading, I've found," said Deval Garvey.

Tenants tell CTV News they've received just two emails since Christmas day, neither of which provided any clear indication of when they can return home.

They say the building has had several power outages and water problems in the past, but the latest handful of issues is on another level.

In the meantime, there are well over a hundred residents currently staying in nearby hotels where they say they expect to be for at least the next couple of days.