Hundreds evacuated in Far North First Nation as forest fires rage

A fire near Fort Albany First Nation in the Far North forced the evacuation of hundreds of people Wednesday.

They’re seeking refuge in neighbouring communities, but officials say the pressure is on to move evacuees south and douse the flames.

Around 500 people fled the First Nation, most by air to Moosonee and around 70 by water to neighbouring Kashechewan.

Some took striking video on the Albany River, as water bombers picked up payloads to fight the flames.

Fort Albany Chief Elizabeth Kataquapit told people online that more help is needed.

“It was decided by council to immediately prioritize in moving the people that were evacuated to Kash and Moosonee, that they be moved to Kapuskasing and Val Rita … because of the conditions they are currently in,” Kataquapit said.

Kataquapit said facilities are overcrowded and without air conditioning, all the while pungent smoke is affecting the air quality.

With temperatures as high as the mid-40s, she said people need to be moved out soon.

Timmins-James Bay MP Charlie Angus said only one small plane has been provided to get evacuees south and many in Fort Albany are still waiting to leave.

“We haven’t seen these kind of fires in the James Bay lowlands,” Angus said.

“This is the climate crisis, Canada on fire. It’s making everyone very unsettled, so our focus right now is getting the planes in, getting people out of the smoke zone and getting that damn fire contained.”

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said it’s monitoring the situation.

“Yesterday, there was heavy water bombers, bird dog aircraft and helicopters all working on the fire,” said ministry spokesperson Isabelle Chenard

“For the time being there’s no aerial fire suppression in the area now and hasn’t been warranted this morning and early this afternoon yet.”

Chenard said ground crews are installing sprinkler systems in Fort Albany in case the fire creeps closer.

A westward cold front is expected to cool things down Thursday evening, although it would push more smoke into the community.

Fort Albany members awaiting evacuation told CTV News that they’re staying strong but are feeling anxious and frightened.

It’s all especially frustrating after having just settled in from a flood evacuation last month.