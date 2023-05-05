Hundreds expected for annual Walk so Kids Can Talk event

Sav Neth reflected on the difficulties he had as a child after his parents separated, “I was lost, I was a lost child. I was somebody that you know wasn't sure what to do, how to help her.”

One day, Neth came upon a poster for Kids Help Phone.

“I called it and they were there to support me and guide me through, you know, always told me not to give up on my mom and be there for her during those times,” he said.

Crediting that help with the support he needed during a confusing and traumatic time, Neth, now older with kids of his own, has volunteered with the charity for over a decade.

“It’s a great committee. Everybody gives their time, gives their energy, and you never know what, you know, somebody before was out there that donated, gave their time that helped me when I was a kid. So that's what I want to do. And we all can do that together on this this Sunday,” he said.

Sunday is the annual Walk so Kids Can Talk event at Wonderland Gardens in London, Ont. Teams raise money for the charity.

Cory Anderson has been helping out for over 20 years, “It got me thinking how much it would have probably meant to me to have them around when I was a teenager.”

The event is very much based on youth. Committee organizer Kristen Kennedy said kids will help with a lot of participation.

“We have a young youth that is going to help with this as an MC, we have young youths that we'll be doing the DJing, and we have Caleb Boyle that is going to join and help us do our warm up,” said Kennedy.

Anderson said it’s not too late to get involved, “100 per cent you can go online to Walk so Kids Can Talk, sign up there for the London walk, and show up Sunday morning for around 9:30 a.m.”

The walk begins by the Guy Lombardo Pavillion at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, May 7.