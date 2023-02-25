Hundreds fill Windsor City Hall Friday, marking one year of war in Ukraine

Windsor City Hall was flooded with people Friday night, with a vigil held to mark one year of war waged in Ukraine.

Some 200 people are estimated to have been there for dignitary speeches, song and prayer.

Among the crowd, some of the Ukrainians who have come to live in the Windsor, Ont. area after fleeing their war-torn homes — like Vasylyna Serko, who reflects on that morning one year ago when her sister told her Russia had attacked Ukraine.

“I was just shocked. I started to cry,” she told CTV News Windsor.

Serko arrived in Windsor about six months ago, though she’s not sure how long it will be home for her and husband.

Much of her family remains in Ukraine and she said she worries about them constantly.

“It’s terrible. Every morning when I wake up I read the news to check what happened, has there been a rocket attack or no,” she said.

Carol Guimond, one of the vigil’s organizers and past president of the Windsor branch of the UIkrainian National Federation of Canada said hundreds of those fleeing Ukraine have come to live in Windsor-Essex through the past year, like Serko.

“Many of them are very glad to be here but they’re also very sad to be here,” she said.

She added that many of those coming to stay here have had to leave family behind, particularly husbands, fathers and sons staying back to aid in defensive efforts.

“Women are having babies here, we just had one born two days ago without the husband, who’s in the war effort in Ukraine,” Guimond said. “So it’s kind of bittersweet.”

Guimond said many of the Ukrainians who have come to call the Windsor area home these past 12 months may only do so temporarily.

They are holding out hope that the war will end and they’ll be back in their homeland before long.

She added that, if only for now, “We’re happy to have them here, where they’re safe.”