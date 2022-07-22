Hundreds flock to Waterloo Park for free movie night

Hundreds came out to the Waterloo Park bandshell for a free movie Thursday night.

Attendees were encouraged to bring food or a cash donation for the Food Bank of Waterloo Region.

'Encanto' was shown to around 800 people for the fourth movie night of the year.

Organizers say Thursday was the most successful event they've held this summer.

"I feel like it's probably because this is one of our family friendly movie nights," said Emily Weaver with Create Waterloo. "We've had more teen-rated movies for the last couple and this one is definitely more family friendly. I know there's going to be a big turnout for 'Sing 2' which is going to be our last movie at the end of August."

The next movie in the park will be Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory on Aug. 4.