iHeartRadio

Hundreds gather to hear Jagmeet Singh speak in London

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, left, and candidates Shawna Lewkowitz and Jason Henry, in London, Ont. on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV News)

With the federal election just days away, New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh made a stop in London on a swing through southwestern Ontario.

Singh addressed hundreds gathered in London's Wortley Village, including a number of candidates from across southwestern Ontario.

"People are telling us they can't handle another four years of Justin Trudeau," Singh said. "There is a rigged economy that makes it harder and harder for people to get ahead."

He added that the housing crisis has gotten worse under the Liberal government.

During the high-energy rally, Singh led the crowd in some dancing and jumping to music with a strong beat and posed for selfies with supporters. He did not take questions from the media.

Jagmeet Singh's campaign staged a high energy rally in #ldnont where the NDP leader had the crowd dancing and jumping outside the Sweet Onion Bistro. pic.twitter.com/vl3o9KWIPv

— Bryan Bicknell (@BBicknellCTV) September 15, 2021

Singh had a busy day scheduled with appearances in Essex, London, Welland, Hamilton, and Brampton on Wednesday.

- With files from CTV News London's Bryan Bicknell

12