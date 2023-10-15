Hundreds gather calling for support for Palestinians in Gaza

A rally calling for the end of military operations in Gaza and access for humanitarian relief drew a crowd of hundreds Sunday afternoon in front of City Hall.

Many carried signs calling for an end to Israeli military operations, pleading for the Canadian government and international community to step up humanitarian efforts and stop the bombing campaign.

"It's been a terrifying week in Gaza and a lot of people here have family there - and they've just been stuck to their phones waiting for bad news," says Wesam Khaled, an organizer with Justice for Palestinians.

Miriam Meir is a member of Jews for Palestine and lived in Israel for 15 years, much of it through the 1980s.

"I'm against wars and killing because most of it is innocent people," Meir says. "It’s a very tragic situation occurring."

Police monitored the crowd, mostly keeping people off the road and encouraging separation from a handful of counter protestors across the street.

There were no incidents or arrests following the roughly two and a half hour long gathering.

Many also with strong criticism of the a Canadian governments handling of the complex and tragic situation.

"These people were born and raised in an open air prison. They don't know nothing of the world," said Ayman Ayyoob, who says he was born in the Gaza Strip but grew up throughout the region, his family displaced from their home decades ago. "I'm asking the Canadian government, what would you like us to do? How can we resist?"

The Israel-Gaza war erupted just over a week ago after a series of Hamas attacks on Israeli civilians, targeting farm communities and a music festival, killing roughly 1300 people. Five Canadians are known to be among the dead.

As of Sunday Gaza deaths were approximately 2300 killed with nearly ten thousand wounded. Most casualties are civilians.