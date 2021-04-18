Hundreds gather for anti-lockdown rally in Uptown Waterloo despite restrictions

Despite public health experts urging people to avoid large gatherings, hundreds gathered in Uptown Waterloo for an anti-lockdown rally.

According to a social media post, the Sunday event was meant to show support for local businesses forced to close under the latest round of COVID-19 restrictions.

Officials with Waterloo by-law confirm they had officers on the scene along with support from Waterloo regional police.

They say the event was relatively peaceful, are now working to determine who the primary organizers are, and will look to lay charges from there if they’re warranted.

Under current provincial restrictions, people are asked not to gather outdoors with people outside their household.