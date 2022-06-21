Hundreds gather for Indigenous Solidarity Day

Hundreds of people from across southwestern Ontario gathered in Wortley Village for the 26th annual Indigenous Solidarity Day.

The event takes place on the first day of summer each year, and is an opportunity for members of the community to learn about the culture and history of First Nations, Inuit and Metis people.

People of all ages and ethnicities attended the event with some schools even bringing students as a class fieldtrip.

“No matter who you are, what you come from or what colour you are, this is something that’s for everybody. Our music, our songs, our ways. They’re intertribal, it’s all about sharing,” said Dennis Whiteye, the event’s master of ceremony.

Attendees were able to shop some of the local vendors, traditional language lessons were being offered, and the main event saw a powwow with various forms of regalia and traditional dance styles being showcased.

Derek Snake brought his family to participate and dance in the powwow. Even with it being so hot out, he was amazed with the turnout at this year’s event.

“I’m really happy that this is happening and that we have the support of London,” he said.

Mayor Ed Holder was also in attendance and expressed his pride in the amount of members of the community looking to participate and learn in this year’s event.

“The path towards truth and reconciliation is a difficult one but it starts with understanding,” he said. “It’s a coming together and we continue that path to understanding.”