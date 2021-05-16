Hundreds gather for Sunday outdoor service at Church of God in Aylmer, Ont.

Two days after a judge ordered the doors locked at the Church of God, hundreds of people gathered for an outdoor service in Aylmer, Ont.

Police were keeping an eye from a distance as Henry Hildebrandt took the stage to a standing ovation in front of approximately 500 congregants.

The parking lot was packed as Hildebrandt started his service by saying, “I am not locked down this morning.”

"So far there is no invention of locks that locks God down, or his people," said Hildebrandt.

He called the warm weather a 'gift' because they couldn't have put the large crowd inside the church.

"We are having a God-given freedom rally this morning", says Hildebrandt.

Throughout the morning he took shots at the mainstream media, the law system and the fines imposed by the courts.

After the service, they invited people for lunch which they prepared for '1,000 people' according to Hildebrandt.

During the Ontario stay-at-home order, religious, wedding and funeral services are limited to 10 people indoors or outdoors. Drive-in services are permitted.