Hundreds gather in Ottawa to stand in solidarity with Israel following Hamas attack

Israeli flags waved in the air Monday evening as hundreds sang the country's national anthem inside the Soloway Jewish Community Centre.

"The community needs an opportunity to grieve to mourn and we need the opportunity to pray," said Andrea Freedman, the president of the Jewish Federation of Ottawa.

The Jewish Federation of Ottawa hosted a community solidarity gathering Monday night, grieving the lives lost, and praying for the people who are missing and injured just days after news of Hamas attacks in Israel.

On Saturday, the terrorist group Hamas launched a surprise attack against Israeli citizens on a Jewish holiday, killing hundreds and taking hostages. At least one Canadian was killed in the attacks. Israel declared war on Sunday.

"There's no one here, almost no one here that doesn't know someone killed, taken hostage. This is our family getting together to be together at this time," said Rabbi Idan Scher.

Freedman says it has been difficult to see the images coming from Israel.

"It's really hard to watch. It's really hard to witness. It's really hard to see your Jewish homeland brutally attacked by terrorists," she told CTV News Ottawa.

As of Monday, the death toll stands at more than 900 people in Israel and 680 in Gaza, according to respective authorities.

"I feel encouraged that community came out and showed it's support," said Mina Cohn in attendance.

Born and raised in Israel, she moved to Ottawa nearly 40 years ago and spent the last few days deeply concerned of loved ones in her homeland. "So I just heard today my friends brothers son was killed. His wife and two children survived but he died of his wounds."

Several candles lined the stage, as the community centre overflowed with supporters. Those in attendance hearing from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, opposition leader Pierre Poilievre, as well as Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe.

"I'm here on behalf of all Ottawa residents sending a message to the Jewish community we support them," said Sutcliffe. While the mayor did not want to comment on the Pro-Palestinian rally at the Human Rights monument held Sunday, he did tell CTV News Ottawa this.

"I don't support any events I've seen on the news celebrating the death of innocent civilians. I think that's wrong."

As the night concluded with a song for peace, those in the crowd couldn't help but break down in tears.

Some worry about what's to come for their loved ones in Israel.

"It's very powerful but healing will take time," said Cohn. "We are still in the midst of this horrible situation."

Freedman also called on Canadian political leaders to be unequivocal in their condemnation of terrorism.

"We need to continue to hear from our political leaders that Israel has the right to defend herself. We would defend ourselves if we were attacked. This is Israel's 9-11," she said.

Leaders from across the political spectrum condemned the attacks this weekend. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh all issued statements condemning the attacks, as did Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe.

Peace Tower flag flying at half-mast

The flag on the Peace Tower above Parliament flew at half-mast until sunset Monday in light of the attack in Israel.

The flag of Israel was also projected onto the tower Sunday night.

In light of the recent events in Israel, the #PeaceTower is illuminated in the colours of the Israeli flag, and the National Flag of Canada is flying at half-mast from now until sunset tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/ebfz8pLhdZ

Politicians condemn rallies celebrating attack

Trudeau, Poilievre, and Ford were also among politicians who issued statements this weekend condemning rallies that were celebratory of the Hamas attacks.

A pro-Palestine rally and march was held in Ottawa on Sunday, as people waved Palestinian flags and chanted "free, free Palestine" and the slogan "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," a phrase used to signify the creation of a Palestinian state between the River Jordan and the Mediterranean Sea, land that includes Israel.

A now deleted social media post by the group promoting the event called the attack "heroic" and encouraged attendees to "celebrate the resistance's success." A similar demonstration was held in Toronto on Monday, organized by the same group that organized the rally in Ottawa.

"The glorification of violence is never acceptable in Canada – by any group or in any situation. I strongly condemn the demonstrations that have taken place, and are taking place, across the country in support of Hamas’ attacks on Israel. Let’s stand united against acts of terror," Trudeau said Monday on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Poilievre posted to X on Sunday to also condemn the rallies.

"There is no place for the glorification of terror in Canada (or anywhere else). Hamas’ murder and rape of innocent Israeli civilians is despicable," he wrote on X. "Conservatives condemn the displays of hatred and justifications of cruelty that have followed the terrorist attacks against Israel."

The glorification of violence is never acceptable in Canada – by any group or in any situation. I strongly condemn the demonstrations that have taken place, and are taking place, across the country in support of Hamas’ attacks on Israel. Let’s stand united against acts of terror.

There is no place for the glorification of terror in Canada (or anywhere else). Hamas’ murder and rape of innocent Israeli civilians is despicable.



Conservatives condemn the displays of hatred and justifications of cruelty that have followed the terrorist attacks against…

The hate rallies celebrating the kidnapping and slaughtering of innocent Israeli people by terrorists are reprehensible and disgusting. They have no place in Ontario. Now more than ever, we stand with Israel and affirm its right to defend itself and its people.

Freedman was also critical of the pro-Palestine rally that was held in Ottawa on Sunday.

"It is absolutely horrific what Hamas did to the Jewish people," Freedman said. "We have seen Palestinians cheering about this on the streets of our nation's capital. We have seen them cheering in capitals around the world."

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Jackie Perez.