Hundreds gather to mourn six crash victims with candlelight vigil

Family, friends and Barrie residents gathered together Saturday night to mourn the six lives lost in last weekend's fatal collision with a candlelight vigil.

Between 400 to 500 people gathered near the Spirit Catcher along the waterfront seven days after police discovered the vehicle that crashed into a construction hole on McKay Road.

Curtis King, River Wells, Jason Ono-O’Connor, Luke West, Jersey Mitchell and Haley Marin were all reported missing on the evening of Sat., Aug. 27 and were located by police at the crash site at around 2 a.m. on Aug. 28.

Organizers told CTV News Friday that they wanted to show the community was behind all the victims' families.

Saturday night's vigil included several remarks from family.

The vigil was closed out by a lantern lighting, with six of them being released into the sky by friends and family.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.