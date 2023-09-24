Hundreds head to 2023 Calgary Bridal Expo at Telus Convention Centre
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Journalist
Melissa Gilligan
Thousands of soon-to-be brides are flocking to the Telus Convention Centre on Sunday for the 2023 Calgary Bridal Expo.
Visitors can learn about the latest wedding trends and check out cakes, photography, invitations and flowers from more than 100 local vendors.
There's also a diverse selection of dresses on display; not only can attendees peruse (and buy) a countless number of wedding gowns, they're also able to see a number of bridesmaid dresses, mother-in-law dresses and special occasion dresses.
The 2023 Calgary Bridal Expo runs from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., with fashion shows at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
To learn more about the Bridal Expo you can visit the event's website.View this post on Instagram
-
Joint use facility replacing Argyle and Ecole Pius X schools officially opens in ReginaRegina is now home to another joint-use school with the official opening of the Argyle and Ecole St. Pius X joint-use facility in the city's Lakeview neighbourhood.
-
Robotic thrill ride 'Ro5ie' opens at Calgary's Telus SparkVisitors to Calgary's Telus Spark Science Centre can now enjoy a first-of-its-kind activity that fuses robotics with the thrills of a full-scale roller coaster.
-
Police launch hate crime investigation after 'unprovoked' assault in downtown TorontoPolice have launched a hate crime investigation after an unprovoked assault in downtown Toronto last week.
-
Four people injured in a three-vehicle collision in Port Mouton, N.S.: RCMPQueens District RCMP say four people were injuired in a serious collision involving three cars on Highway 103 in Port Mouton, N.S., on Monday.
-
Nearly $35K defrauded from Toronto-area Royal Canadian Legion by former branch president, treasurer: policeThe former president and treasurer of a Royal Canadian Legion north of Toronto have been charged with defrauding the branch of nearly $35,000, police say.
-
Calgary homicide unit investigates suspicious downtown deathCalgary police are investigating the death of a man found suffering from 'suspicious' injuries early Monday.
-
Nanaimo RCMP seek pickup truck after man suffers life-threatening injuries in motorcycle crashPolice in Nanaimo are looking for witnesses and dashcam video of a motorcycle crash that sent a rider to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
-
Attempted murder charge laid after man stabbed by stranger in east London, Ont.A London man is facing an attempted murder charge after he allegedly stabbed a stranger in the city’s east end over the weekend.
-
Biker who sped past OPP detachment charged with stunt drivingOntario Provincial Police say a good way to be stopped for stunt driving is to speed right past the local police detachment.