Hundreds head to 2023 Calgary Bridal Expo at Telus Convention Centre

Thousands of soon-to-be brides are flocking to the Telus Convention Centre on Sunday for the 2023 Calgary Bridal Expo.

Visitors can learn about the latest wedding trends and check out cakes, photography, invitations and flowers from more than 100 local vendors.

There's also a diverse selection of dresses on display; not only can attendees peruse (and buy) a countless number of wedding gowns, they're also able to see a number of bridesmaid dresses, mother-in-law dresses and special occasion dresses.

The 2023 Calgary Bridal Expo runs from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., with fashion shows at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

To learn more about the Bridal Expo you can visit the event's website.

