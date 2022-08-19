Hundreds helped through Lethbridge's plan to manage homeless encampments

City officials say there has been positive progress made through a plan meant to provide outreach to Lethbridge's homeless population.

More than 1,000 needles have been cleaned up and hundreds of homeless Lethbridge residents have received supports since July 1, the city says.

The data comes from an update of Lethbridge's Clean Sweep Program, which was created to help control the number and size of homeless encampments throughout the city.

Staff with the Canadian Mental Health Association have also been able to help five people complete referrals to permanent supportive housing units.

While a large settlement is still in place Civic Centre Park, officials say roughly 95 per cent of the smaller camps have been removed.

A sea can has also been brought in to the park to help protect the belongings of the camp's residents.

"It's more safekeeping while someone is moved off-site," said Mike Fox, the City of Lethbridge's director of community services.

"We work with LPS on that, so, the sea cans did show up this week and that's because someone was detained and, again, we just want to make sure those belongings are cared for."

Weekly cleanups of the encampment will continue to take place, the city says.

Staff are also working on establishing an interim sober shelter for the area.