Hundreds line up for free rapid antigen tests at Masonville Place

The province handed out 1000 free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests in London Thursday morning.

It was first come, first served outside of Masonville Place starting at 9 a.m., and within less than 30 minutes all 1000 kits were given out.

By 8 a.m., hundreds had already joined the line with the first person arriving at 5:45 a.m.

More tests will be handed out Friday morning at 9 a.m. at the mall.

Anyone who is without symptoms and who has not been in contact with someone with COVID-19 is eligible to receive one.

Supply will be limited and only one test kit will be given to each person.

Residents should wear masks and are encouraged to dress for the elements.

