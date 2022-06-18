Hundreds march in Brandon Pride parade

Hundreds of people were out in Brandon Saturday afternoon marching in the city's Pride parade.

"The turnout is huge," said Aly Wowchuck, Brandon Pride's vice-chair, "I think after a two year absence of having a very active queer, safe space in Brandon it's really brought a lot of people together."

The day kicked off with a rally at Brandon city hall in the early afternoon followed by the parade along Victoria Avenue to Rideau Park.

"It is extremely heartwarming to be the mayor of a community that just so loving and kind," said Brandon Mayor Rick Chrest.

"Pride has paved the way for other organizations to enjoy more inclusivity," he said, "We still have a long way to go in our communities but I’m so proud of Brandon and Western Manitoba who continually depict this level of love and understanding."

Hundreds marched, waving rainbow flags and filling the streets with colour, showing support for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community in the Westman area.

Natalie Babcock was among the many who came out to show their pride.

"It's all about being who you are and loving whoever you want to love," said Babcock, "And supporting those who want to be different."

Anthony Canada also attended to support people in his family who are part of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

"There are a lot of people that kind of look down on a lot of this," he said, "But everybody should love everybody no matter what."

"People shouldn't just hate other people because of who they want to be with."

The parade ended Saturday afternoon with the Pride in the Park celebration.

But more events may be coming year-round.

"We're looking to do more pride events and queer safe spaces in Brandon, not just in June," said Wowchuck.

"This is just the start of the next big thing," she said.

-with files from CTV's Cody Carter