Hundreds more COVID-19 cases reported in Middlesex-London

The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 307 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and no new deaths.

There are currently 4,134 reported active cases, 22,099 total recorded cases and 17,706 resolved cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Wednesday, London has the most reported cases of the virus with 3,575. Strathroy-Caradoc has 209, Middlesex Centre has 13 and Thames Centre has 99 cases.

Across the region, majority of the reported cases (6,366) are in people between the ages of 40 and 64. Those aged 25-39 and 18-24 make up the next highest groups, respectively.

London Health Sciences Centre is currently caring for 63 inpatients with COVID-19, 10 of which are in the adult ICU.

Five or fewer patients with COVID-19 are in the Children’s Hospital and zero in patients are in Paediatric Critical Care.

LHSC is also reporting that 261 staff have currently tested positive for COVID-19.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Southwestern Public Health – 106 news, 1,401 active, 7,828 total, 6,311 resolved, 116 deaths

Grey-Bruce – 80 new, 836 active, 4,228 total, 3,362 resolved, 25 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – 929 active, 4,847 total, 3,851 resolved, 58 deaths

Huron-Perth – 925 active, 3,890 total, 2,890 resolved, 75 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 1,249 active, 6,397 total, 5,064 resolved, 84 deaths

Ontario health officials say 2,081 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 288 of those patients are in intensive care, marking a significant increase in the number of people in hospital due to the disease.