Hundreds of B.C. nurses expected to rally at legislature due to working conditions
As the province battles two public health emergencies, B.C. nurses are demanding a better response from the government — and they plan to take their message to the legislature on Tuesday afternoon.
The British Columbia Nurses’ Union says the health-care system is buckling under pressure amid the opioid crisis and COVID-19 pandemic.
The union expects hundreds will join the rally in Victoria — aimed at highlighting long-standing problems affecting workers' mental health and patient care.
"The act of holding a dying patient's hand while they lay intubate and alone or balancing an iPad so family members can say their final goodbyes is something that stays with you," said BCNU president Aman Grewal.
"It’s had a profound impact on our members, and they are not allowed to share this reality openly," she said.
Grewal says the union surveyed its members last year and found 82 per cent reported their mental health had worsened over the COVID-19 pandemic.
The rally also plans to bring attention to staffing concerns, working conditions and patient care.
-
World Juniors tickets on sale nowThe tournament, rescheduled for Aug. 9-20 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, was suspended last December after multiple players tested positive for COVID-19 in Edmonton and Red Deer.
-
Driver pulled from vehicle after striking hydro pole, sparking wiresThree passing motorists are credited with pulling a driver out of a vehicle after it struck a hydro pole and caught on fire Tuesday afternoon in Adjala-Tosorontio.
-
Edmonton drug bust nets $1.3M in cash, drugsFour men are facing charges after Edmonton police seized more than a million dollars worth of cash and drugs.
-
Crown drops case against former IWK Health Centre executive charged in expense scandalThe Crown has dropped its case against a former Halifax children's hospital executive who was charged in an expense scandal involving the hospital's former CEO.
-
Sask. 'close to a breaking point' with lab tech shortageThe Canadian Society for Medical Laboratory Science says there’s a shortage of lab tech workers in Saskatchewan.
-
Suncor uninterested in selling Petro-Canada, CEO says despite shareholder pressureSuncor Energy Inc. is not interested in selling off its Petro-Canada retail network, the oil giant's chief executive said Tuesday, in spite of pressure from an aggressive activist investor.
-
What to do if a bat is in your house: Health officials give tips after dozens of potential rabies exposures in B.C.Dozens of people needed treatment for possible exposure to rabies from bats last year in one region of British Columbia alone, health officials say.
-
New biking, hiking trails open in LangfordA collection of new hiking and biking trails are now open in Langford, B.C., the city announced Tuesday.
-
House fire displaces family, several pets in Annapolis Valley; Red Cross assistingA family of three has been displaced from their home following an early morning fire in Greenwood Square, N.S.