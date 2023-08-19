Hundreds of care home patients relocated due to Kelowna-area wildfires

Hundreds of patients from care homes in the Kelowna area are being relocated due to the devastating wildfires burning in the region.

In an update Friday night, Interior Health shared that it had recommended the evacuation of 715 seniors living in seven facilities in Kelowna, West Kelowna and Lake Country.

That total is in addition to the 95 residents of Brookhaven Care Centre in West Kelowna, who were relocated Thursday evening.

The additional evacuations the health authority is recommending affect the following facilities:

The Highlands Retirement Residence in Kelowna (30 residents, senior living)

Brandt’s Creek Mews in Kelowna (98 residents, long-term care)

Glenmore Lodge in Kelowna (115 residents, long-term care)

Lake Country Lodge Retirement and Care Community in Lake Country (48 residents, long-term care)

Lakeview Lodge Community in West Kelowna (112 residents, long-term care)

The Vineyards Residence in Kelowna (126 residents, assisted-living and long-term care)

Village at Smith Creek in West Kelowna (186 residents, independent living, assisted-living and long-term care)

Interior Health said its "care facility partners" – the operators of the individual facilities – would determine the timeline for evacuations, with the health authority supporting specific requests, such as for transportation or beds.

The health authority has also created a phone line for families looking to receive updates on the locations of their loved-ones.

Family members are invited to call 833-469-9800 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, or between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on weekends. Callers outside those hours are encouraged to leave a message to receive a call back.

"No other sites are impacted at this time," Interior Health said. "Anyone requiring emergency care should contact 911 or proceed to Kelowna General Hospital or local Urgent and Primary Care Centres as needed. IH is also ensuring community clients continue to have access to the health services they need regardless of their location."