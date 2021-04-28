Hundreds of catalytic converters seized as a result of ongoing investigation: Saint John police

The Saint John Police Force seized hundreds of catalytic converters Wednesday as a result of an ongoing investigation in New Brunswick.

The converters, which police say were leaving the province, have an estimated value of close to $750,000.

The Saint John Police Force says arrests and charges are anticipated.

Since December of last year, police in Saint John have received over 50 reports of stolen catalytic converters from vehicles.

Police are asking anyone who had a catalytic converter stolen from their vehicle,and have not yet reported it, to contact the Saint John Police Force.

The investigation is ongoing.