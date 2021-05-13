Hundreds of charges laid for noisy mufflers, speeding

London police have laid more than 250 charges in connection an effort to deal with racing and loud vehicles.

Officials say between April 21 and May 2 the Traffic Management Unit stopped several vehicles for speeding and/or excessively loud exhaust systems.

As a result, police laid charges including:

115 charges for no muffler or improper muffler under the Highway Traffic Act

seven charges of unnecessary noise under the Highway Traffic Act

35 charges of causing noise likely to disturb under the City of London Noise Bylaw

103 charges of speeding under the Highway Traffic Act

eight charges of racing/stunt driving under the Highway Traffic Act

Police are encouraging drivers to slow down, and vehicle owners to repair mufflers and avoid using devices to alter or increase the sound of their vehicles.