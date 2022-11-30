Hundreds of child exploitation charges laid

The results of ‘Project Maverick’ are in — in the month of October, 428 charges were laid against 107 people as it relates to child exploitation.

The results were announced Wednesday by OPP and the 27 policing partners, including the London Police Service.

“During this month-long effort, the London police partnered with the Metropolitan Police in the United Kingdom and the Northern Alberta ICE Unit to identify, arrest, and charge three adults alleged to have committed internet based sexual offences targeting children. The local efforts by the London police ICE Unit, as part of the overall provincial strategy, led to the execution of five search warrants and 30 criminal charges,” said Det. Jeremy Dann, LPS Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

As part of the investigation across the province, 168 search warrants were used and 1,032 devices were seized.

Police said a total of 61 victims were identified and referred to appropriate community-based resources for assistance, while an additional 60 children were safeguarded.

Their ages were up to 16 years old, but as young as infants.

“In the instance of a newborn, obviously it was someone who has access to a newborn has exploited that child, and that really speaks to the predatory nature of these offenders. It also speaks to the exploitation of those offenders. It also speaks to the vulnerability of those children. So that’s what I think as a community we really need to show outrage with respect to that,” said Det. Insp. Jordan Whitesell of the OPP Criminal Investigation Services.

Police told CTV News London there is no profile for a suspected offender, and that they come from all walks of life.

In the case of Project Maverick, most of them are men, and the oldest is 86-years-old.

“These numbers are shocking, but they provide hope by showing the lengths our teams are willing to go to protect children. I would like to express gratitude for the hard work of the Provincial Strategy members and our partners, in keeping children in this province safe and holding those who want to harm them accountable,” said OPP Chief Superintendent Kari Dart.

There are still 175 ongoing investigations where additional charges may be laid.

I’ve been a police officer for 22 years, and I know that I will never find anything more rewarding than being involved in a project like this, to help safeguard the children in our community, and to identify those that would prey on those children, and hold them accountable,” said Dann.

— With files from CTV News London's Bryan Bicknell