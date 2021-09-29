Hundreds of drivers ticketed for speed, noise during summer 2021: EPS

The Edmonton Police Service says more than 1,800 speed and noise tickets were handed out during this year’s Traffic Enforcement Noise/Speed Offence Reduction project.

That’s compared to 1,200 in 2020, when 11 Project TENSOR deployments were set up through the spring and summer months. In 2021, the EPS upped that to 14 deployments.

“Traffic issues, especially noise and speeding, continue to generate a bulk of the complaints our section receives from the general public,” Const. Clint Stallknecht of the EPS Traffic Safety Unit said in a release.

“We certainly understand the public’s frustration with these issues. Citizens should be able to sleep at night without constantly being woken by obnoxiously loud vehicles speeding through their neighbourhoods. Motorists should also be able to drive on city roadways without having their lives placed in jeopardy by other individuals driving their vehicles with reckless abandon at excessive speed.”

The second part of the project involves the use of “Notice of Directions” – police issue written directions to have an issue that may be causing excessive noise on a vehicle repaired. The driver then must report back for inspection once the repairs are done.

In total, police issued 1,821 tickets and 464 Notice of Directions through Project TENSOR.