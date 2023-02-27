Hundreds of ducks flock to this Wasaga Beach woman

Wasaga Beach's Kelly Swanson has developed quite a following, but her appeal has nothing to do with social media and everything to do with her feathered friends.

The self-described introvert is known around town as the Duck Lady, shelling out $500 monthly to feed hundreds of wild ducks that flock to her waterfront home.

"I don't know what I am or why I'm doing this, but I just enjoy it," Swanson said, adding she doesn't even mind the cost. "It's fine. Whether it's 20 or 200, I don't care."

She's so involved with her feathery friends Swanson said she has named a few.

"I recognize at least 50 of them just by how they look and how they act, and I like that," she said.

But for Swanson, this isn't just a hobby. It's a passion that provides her with relaxation and stress relief.

And she doesn't just feed the ducks; she also rehabilitates them.

"Somebody in the subdivision beside us called us over about an injured duck, and we saved it. Then after that, the Georgian Humane Society gave our number out to people," Swanson said, adding she gets lots of calls from locals about injured ducks and does what she can.

"People make a comment that I'm crazy. Well, you know what? I think they're crazy. I didn't have kids. I had these guys. I'm into this. This is my thing, and I'm good at it," she said.