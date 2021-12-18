Hundreds of families help to build giant Lego village at Kingsway Mall
Kingsway Mall unveiled a community-built Lego holiday display put together by about 300 families.
Made entirely out of Lego, the Winter Village was constructed by families who attended free building workshops for the past couple of weeks.
Organizer Colin Ross said the event created a memorable holiday addition to the mall while strengthening community connections.
"It was absolutely incredible to have all the kids and families come out," Ross told CTV News. "Something that we couldn't have done without the help of each other."
"It is really, really cool. I just really like building Lego. Sometimes I just spend hours building with Lego," said Benjamin Wojcicahowsky, one of the many participants.
"Now I get to be a part of something Lego-related."
For Ross, the highlight was seeing how excited children and their families got at the chance to build something special together.
"(The kids) were in shock," he said. "They were astounded by the size of it."
"Most kids who are building Lego are building in their bedrooms on a small desk."
Ross hopes to host the event next holiday season to build an even bigger display.
