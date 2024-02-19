Hundreds of families partake in Family Day activities across Simcoe County

The clear skies brought hundreds of families outdoors across Simcoe County for Family Day on Monday, with the young and the not-so-young making the most of the provincial holiday.

At the Simcoe County Museum, dozens of activities were set up for visitors of all ages, including skating, tobogganing, hiking trails, and multiple food options.

"Families can come, and they can try a variety of different things, whether that is skating on our skate trail that is over a kilometre or riding down the tobogganing hill to see who can go the longest," said Forrest Patenaude, education supervisor for the museum.

The one-day event welcomed visitors from 10 to 4.

"It takes some work to put all these activities together. However, it is worth it once you see all of the families arrive and take part in each aspect of the day," said Patenaude.

In Oro-Medonte, hundreds of families celebrated the holiday at Sweet Water Park for its annual Family Day celebration. Dozens lined up to take part in tobogganing competitions and skating presentations.

While there was no shortage of activities throughout the region, families who couldn't get out this Family Day can still do so in the weeks ahead, with both locations keeping those winter activities available for visitors over the next couple of weeks.